House Democrats launch bill to block Musk accessing personal and financial data

With Democrats in the minority, they'll need some Republican support to pass it.

Given Republican control over the House and Senate, congressional action against Elon Musk encroaching on Americans' data is tough to enact, but Democrats on Capitol Hill nonetheless vowed to take action Thursday.

House Democrats introduced the Taxpayer Data Protection Act to curb Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency from accessing sensitive personal and financial data through the federal government’s payment system.

Details about the bill were not immediately released but House Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Democratic Whip Katherine Clark vowed that it would help protect Americans.

House Majority Leader Hakeem Jeffries joined by fellow House Democrats, speaks at a press conference on overreach by President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and DOGE at the U.S. Capitol, Feb. 6, 2025 in Washington. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

"We will use every tool at our disposal to protect the interests of the American people, to uphold the Constitution and guard everyday families from this Republican billionaires-first agenda," Clark said at a news conference. "Elon can buy a lot. He's the richest man in the world. The American people and their security is not for sale."

Jeffries slammed Musk as a “puppet master” controlling House Republicans.

However, the Democratic lawmakers acknowledged they would need to work across the aisle to get at least three Republicans to join them to pass their legislation. Leader Jeffries also said he expects Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to provide a companion bill in the Senate.

Representatives Haley Stevens, D-Mich., and Sean Casten, D-Ill., introduced the bill during the News conference. Stevens, a former Treasury Department appointee under former President Barack Obama, said Americans should be alarmed by Musk and DOGE infiltrating federal agencies.

Casten summed up the situation as an illegal constitutional crisis.

“The actions that Musk and his IT goons have taken, they're illegal, they're clearly illegal, but so far, unprosecuted actions have already compromised millions of Americans' privacy and data security,” he said.

Although the House members appeared to show fire in their opposition to Musk and President Donald Trump, behind the scenes, they are still trying to figure out the most effective plan.

Several congressional Democrats have privately acknowledged to ABC News that without the majority in either the House or the Senate -- they’re hamstrung and have limited options to fight back against the White House.

Democratic members told ABC News they’ve privately pressed Jeffries to focus on the economy, rather than the chaos of this administration.

The minority leader did bring it up during the news conference and accused Republicans of failing to address Americans' needs.

“Not a single bill, not a single idea, not a single initiative to lower the high cost of living. Housing costs in America are too high, child care costs are too high, grocery costs are too high, utility costs are too high, and insurance costs are too high," he said.

Meanwhile Thursday, the top Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee called on Republicans to stand with them and oppose DOGE's efforts.

"We can't do it alone. The math isn't on our side. We need a few Republicans who still believe in law and order and separation of powers and coequal branches of governments," Rep. Linda Sanchez of California said at another news conference.