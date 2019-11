House Democrats on Friday released a transcript of the closed-door testimony of Fiona Hill regarding the Ukraine affair.

Hill was a top national security adviser on Russia who left the White House shortly before President Donald Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukraine's president.

Leah Millis/Reuters

The testimony release comes as Democrats prepared for the first televised hearing in their impeachment probe next week.

Her testimony can be read here.

