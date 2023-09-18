House GOP groups propose agreement on short-term government funding bill

House Republicans from both sides of the conference came to a deal.

House Republicans from both sides of the conference came to a deal on a short-term government funding bill this weekend. The effort was led by GOP Reps. Dusty Johnson, House Freedom Caucus chair Scott Perry, Stephanie Bice, Chip Roy and Kelly Armstrong.

The deal includes a one-month continuing resolution, funding the government through Oct. 31. It also includes an 8% funding cut to domestic agencies except for Veteran Affairs and the Pentagon. Another part of the bill includes components of border security legislation (H.R.2) besides E-verify provisions.

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol Building is seen in Washington, U.S., August 31, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Wurm/File Photo Kevin Wurm/Reuters

"Congress must keep government open and secure the border. That’s why we’ve worked with leaders of the House Freedom Caucus to introduce a 31-day continuing resolution laser-focused on fixing the crisis at our southern border," Johnson, Bice and Armstrong, of the Republican Main Street Caucus, said in a statement Sunday.

"Over the next several days, we’ll work together to build support for this CR, to pass the defense appropriations bill and to make progress on other appropriations bills that bend the curve on out-of-control spending," they added in their statement.

It’s not clear if there are enough GOP votes in the House to pass the bill. Many members in the House Freedom Caucus have said they won’t vote for a continuing resolution unless it has conservative policies attached.

The temporary deal does not include Ukraine aid or disaster relief, and is likely dead on arrival in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

The House will likely vote on this bill later this week.

Response to the bill came in quickly. Congressman Cory Miller tweeted out on X (formally known as Twitter): "I have not yet seen final deal, but I’m hearing that a CR will be pushed for 30-Day extension that will include H.R. 2 Secure The Border Act (which I voted for) minus the E-verify, and more Ukraine funding.

"If the House thinks adding HR2 which we DIRELY NEEDED sweetens the deal for me to vote clearance to add more Ukraine funding for the Senate neocon/neolibs to not oppose. I’m a HARD NO!"

His statement continued: "I’m sick of the DC backroom deals to appease 61 in the Senate and not going to play this game. Our job is to fund the U.S. and take care of the American people. I was not elected by overseas interests like others. Enough is Enough!" his statement concluded.

Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina shared Mills' sentiment, tweeting: "I’m with Cory. No CR. Pass the damn approps bills. Roll back the crazy bureaucracy to pre-COVID levels. Now."

Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana tweeted: "For months, I have made it very clear that I will not be supporting a CR. And this week is no different."

"A CR is a continuation of Nancy Pelosi’s budget and Joe Biden’s policies. We were assured in January that we weren’t going to use the Democrats’ gimmicks to fund government and that we would deliver the 12 appropriations bills, thereby funding government responsibly and transparently, which is why I will be voting against the CR this week," his statement on X concluded.