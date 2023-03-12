House Intelligence chair warns of China threat as Congress debates TikTok ban

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner on Sunday said China is emerging as a major threat militarily and through technology like TikTok, calling for stronger action from the Biden administration as multiple lawmakers in Congress introduced bills to restrict or outright ban the app.

In an interview with ABC's "This Week" anchor Martha Raddatz, Turner, R-Ohio, criticized the president as "afraid to provoke" China, characterizing the deal China brokered to restore diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi as "troubling."

