The House Judiciary Committee passed a bill on Wednesday that will decriminalize marijuana use at the federal level, giving states more room to craft unique regulations.

The "Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2019" -- also called the MORE Act -- will officially remove cannabis from the list of federally-controlled substances, expunge federal marijuana convictions and arrests, and approve allocation of resources for communities affected by the war on drugs, according to the bill's text.

The landmark legislation passed 24-10 in the committee Wednesday.

"These steps are long overdue. For far too long, we have treated marijuana as a criminal justice problem instead of a matter of personal choice and public health," New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the committee's chairman, said during bill markup. "Federal action on this issue would follow growing recognition in the states that the status quo is unacceptable."

Nadler added, "despite the federal government’s continuing criminalization of marijuana, 33 states and the District of Columbia have legalized medical cannabis.”

Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Similar bills have been introduced in the Senate, but Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has noted he will not support the legalization of marijuana.

The MORE Act would remove marijuana as a Schedule I substance, a category that also features other drugs such as heroin, LSD, ecstasy and peyote.

"States have led the way -- and continue to lead the way -- but our federal laws have not kept pace with the obvious need for change," Nadler said in a statement. "We need to catch up because of public support and because it is the right thing to do."

Former Vice President Joe Biden has talked in favor of decriminalizing marijuana and expunging criminal records for possession charges, but like Nadler, thinks each state should decide whether or not to legalize it.

Biden's lukewarm approach to marijuana has put him at odds with other 2020 Democratic presidential contenders, such as Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who have each supported sweeping legislation to reform how the criminal justice system deals with the drug.

California Sen. Kamala Harris and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker have also released plans to legalize marijuana if they're elected to the White House.