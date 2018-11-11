The incoming chair of the House Oversight Committee says he takes his newfound subpoena power very seriously and will not be handing them out indiscriminately.

In an exclusive interview on “This Week” Sunday, ranking Democrat Rep. Elijah Cummings told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos that subpoenas must be used methodically.

“I'm not going to be handing out subpoenas like somebody's handing out candy on Halloween, I take this as a lawyer and as an officer of the court, I take subpoenas very seriously and I plan to, if I have to use them, they will be used in a very, in a methodical way and it must be in the public interest,” Cummings said.

He also added that the subpoenas will be used as a “method of last resort.”

With a House majority and a larger budget for their committee, Democrats on the Oversight Committee will have more flexibility to pursue their investigations.

Cummings has already drafted a list of 64 subpoenas and inquiries relating to concerns about the Trump administration’s activities. Republicans rejected the list in the most recent Congress, but Democrats have expressed an interest in revisiting those requests when they assume the majority.