House Republicans release articles of impeachment against Mayorkas over handling of southern border

House Republicans on Sunday released two articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas -- accusing him of "willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law" and "breach of public trust."

"These articles lay out a clear, compelling, and irrefutable case for Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' impeachment," House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green, R-Tenn., said in a statement.

The Department of Homeland Security maintains that no high crimes or misdemeanor have ever been committed under the Biden administration and the GOP-led probe in the House is "evidence-free."

Administration officials point to a number of legal experts, some brought forward by the committee, who say the constitutional grounds for impeachment have not been met.

The new articles of impeachment are set to be reviewed in committee on Tuesday and then would need to be adopted by the full chamber in order to put Mayorkas on trial in the Senate and potentially remove him.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Friday that such a vote will occur "as soon as possible."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Lauren Peller contributed to this report.