House Republicans set 1st Biden impeachment inquiry public hearing

The GOP-controlled House Oversight Committee is expected to hold a public hearing on the President Joe Biden family's business dealings next Thursday Sept. 28, the first since the House launched its impeachment inquiry, sources told ABC News.

"We're going to have three credible witnesses," chairman James Comer, R-Ky., told ABC News. "We want to be able to explain what exactly an impeachment inquiry is, and what the purpose is."

The other witnesses will be financial law experts and foreign agent registration -- to talk about the alleged "evidence" Republican believe they have gathered about Biden's family's business dealings.

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) arrives for a Republican caucus meeting in the basement of the U.S. Capitol on September 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Comer also said that Republicans would subpoena bank records for Hunter Biden and James Biden -- the president's son and brother -- as soon as this week.

"As soon as all the i's are dotted & t's are crossed with respect to the paperwork for the impeachment inquiry, then you will see the subpoenas go out the door," he said.

Asked why the committees have not yet subpoenaed the president's records, Comer said it's because investigators have not uncovered evidence that he received any of the scrutinized funds.

"We'll follow the money … whether it be China, Romania, Ukraine, Russia, Uzbekistan, it went from there through a shell company -- or two or three -- and then it was dispersed to nine different Biden family members," he said.

"At this point, he has not been one of the nine Biden family members."

The White House is adamant that the president did nothing wrong, and that there is no evidence to suggest otherwise after an investigation into any relationship between him and Hunter Biden's business dealings.