This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, October 6, 2024.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and the Israel-Hamas War one year later Sunday on ‘This Week with George Stephanopoulos’





HOUSE SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON, FEMA ADMINISTRATOR DEANNE CRISWELL AND THE ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR ONE YEAR LATER SUNDAY ON "THIS WEEK WITH GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS"

Rep. Mike Johnson

Speaker of the House

(R) Louisiana

Deanne Criswell

FEMA Administrator

GMA Weekend Co-Anchor Gio Benitez reports on the ground from North Carolina on recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

ABC News Senior National Correspondent Steve Osunsami reports from battleground Georgia, kicking off an ABC News series “Protecting Your Vote,” focused on how officials plan to keep the voting process secure in November.

Plus, one year later, “This Week” Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz returns to Kfar Aza, a kibbutz near Gaza devastated by Hamas on October 7, 2023, speaking with the brother of twins still held hostage.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Reince Priebus

Former RNC Chair

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff

ABC News Political Analyst

Julie Pace

Associated Press Executive Editor

Adam Nagourney

New York Times National Reporter

Author, “The Times: How the Newspaper of Record Survived Scandal, Scorn, and the Transformation of Journalism”

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.