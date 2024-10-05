"It's hard to relive and talk about moments like this," Winston Pingeon says.

Former Capitol Police officer wants to end the falsehoods about Jan. 6

A United States Capitol Police Officer, who defended the Capitol during the attack on Jan. 6, 2021, vividly recounts the events of that day, describing it as a profoundly devastating experience for himself, his fellow officers and the nation as a whole.

Former Capitol Police Officer Winston Pingeon spoke with ABC News about the trauma of Jan. 6.

"It's hard to relive and talk about moments like this," Pingeon said. "I had that moment right there that I might die right here on the steps of the U.S. Capitol."

Protesters clash with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Pingeon and his team, dressed in full riot gear, rushed to the Capitol's west front that day, the site of some of the most brutal violence against police officers that day.

"I remember hearing radio calls of officers yelling for help that the line had been breached," Pingeon said. "They sounded panicked and like they really needed help. So, in my mind, that was one of the first indicators, 'hey, maybe this is not just a normal protest.'"

Pingeon recalls his team being outnumbered and says he was punched in the face by rioters who had descended on the Capitol that day to protest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results, fueled by false claims about election fraud spread by Former President Donald Trump.

"I was knocked on my back," Pingeon said. "My helmet came down and felt like someone was on top of me and I couldn't see anything. And I remember just thinking, I have to protect my gun, because they stole my baton."

Pingeon wasn't injured as severely as other officers, but he has invisible scars that may never fully heal.

He returned to work shortly after the riot and served in the Capitol Police for another nine more months as the memory of Jan. 6 became politicized. He has since left law enforcement.

"Right after Jan. 6, it seemed like everybody was on the same page," Pingeon said. "This is not OK. Then very quickly the narrative shifted. And that was really difficult to see."

Approximately 140 Capitol Police officers were injured by rioters, making it one of the most violent days for law enforcement in recent U.S. history.

Four officers who responded to the Capitol attack have since died by suicide.

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after suffering multiple strokes hours after he was pepper sprayed by rioters. The Washington DC medical examiner ruled he died of natural causes, but said his experience on Jan. 6 played a role in his condition.

Despite the deaths and injuries to officers, a months-long investigation by ABC News found conservative figures, including Trump, have begun to downplay the violence on Jan. 6, painting that day as a largely peaceful protest and recasting imprisoned rioters as “hostages.”

Demonstrators swarm the U.S. Capitol building during a protest in Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2021. Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Derrick Evans, a former West Virginia House of Delegates and congressional candidate who served three months in federal prison for charges related to Jan. 6, repeated many of those false claims in an interview with ABC News.

"Do I think that anyone should be fighting police officers? No, I do not," Evans said. "I think it's wrong to do that. The police officers are the ones that really started the whole violence over there."

Winston Pingeon reacted strongly.

“That’s not true,” he said when ABC News played video of Evans’ comments for the former Capitol Police officer. “We were there protecting. We were there to hold a line. We're not pushing back unless we're pushed on first. So its completely ridiculous.”

Multiple accused rioters from Jan. 6 have claimed they were incited to violence by police, but none have been successful in court.

Evans was convicted of trespassing at the Capitol and attempting to obstruct the certification of the 2020 election, a charge the Supreme Court has recently found was applied in an overly broad manner to Jan. 6 criminal cases.

“I don't even think [Jan. 6] is really worth remembering. It's been blown out of proportion by the media,” he said.

Meantime, the former president and his allies have made rewriting the history of Jan. 6 a centerpiece of his campaign, often saying a large number of capitol rioters deserve to be pardoned.

“If they’re innocent, I would pardon them,” Trump told ABC’s Rachel Scott during a panel at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Convention.

A pardon is exactly what Capitol rioter Rachel Powell told ABC News she's waiting for behind bars.

"If Trump gets that, he's promising that he will pardon us, if he gets in and they don't steal the next election," Powell said.

Powell called ABC News from federal prison, where she is currently serving a more than four-year sentence for her actions on Jan. 6.

Several of Powell's fellow Jan. 6 inmates feel the same, she told ABC News. Powell sent ABC News a photo, taken inside of her correctional facility, showing her and three other Jan. 6 inmates smiling, with the words "Trump 2024" written in marker on top.

"I would want to know why they did what they did, and I'd be curious to know if they have remorse today. I think that's what I would want to know," Pingeon said. "Because loyalty to one man, to alter your life negatively, to go to prison for years. I mean, I would ask them: Was it worth it?"