House to vote to strip GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of committee roles, Hoyer says The Democratic leader made the move after meeting with the House GOP leader.

House Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer announced Wednesday that Democrats will follow through on their threat to hold a floor vote Thursday that would strip embattled GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments after her espoused conspiracy theories.

Hoyer made the announcement after meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

"I spoke to Leader McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments. The Rules Committee will meet this afternoon, and the House will vote on the resolution tomorrow," Hoyer said in a statement.

It's unclear if McCarthy will act to remove Greene from her committee assignments himself.

"Leader McCarthy will address this with members later today," a spokesman told ABC News on Hoyer's decision to hold a vote Thursday to remove Greene from her committee assignments.

Republicans will meet later Wednesday in a conference-wide meeting to discuss the matter.

Republicans can still act to remove her themselves, but time is quickly running out.

Greene, a freshman member from Georgia, has a long record of making incendiary remarks ranging from allegedly supporting violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats, to spreading baseless claims that mass school shootings were staged.

The Democratic resolution would boot Greene from the House Education and Labor, and Budget Committees. It will pass via a simple majority.

The vote will also put members of the GOP on the record on Greene, which they are loathe to do.

Neither McCarthy nor Green commented on their meeting Tuesday night.

McCarthy has previously condemned her past comments.