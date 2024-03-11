HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge to step down

Fudge was only the second black woman to lead the agency.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge announced Monday that she is stepping down from her cabinet position later this month -- marking only the second cabinet secretary to do so during the Biden administration.

"From her time as a mayor, to her years as a fierce advocate in the U.S. House of Representatives, Marcia's vision, passion, and focus on increasing economic opportunity have been assets to our country. I'm grateful for all of her contributions toward a housing system that works for all Americans, and I wish her well in her next chapter," President Joe Biden wrote in a statement on her departure.

Fudge sat for an exclusive interview with USA Today and said she is leaving public office for retirement. Her last day is March 22.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge speaks on the 59th commemoration of the Bloody Sunday Selma bridge crossing in Selma, AL, March 3, 2024. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

"Don't look for me to ever be on another ballot or another appointee or anything like that,'' she told USA Today. "I really do look forward to being a private citizen."

Fudge, who has served in the role for three years, was only the second black woman to lead the agency.

When Fudge departs, Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman will serve as acting secretary.