Hunter Biden associates to testify in House impeachment hearing

Tony Bobulinski and Jason Galanis are scheduled to testify.

The House Oversight and Judiciary Committees are holding an impeachment hearing on Capitol Hill Wednesday amid growing scrutiny of Republicans' ongoing probe of President Joe Biden and his family.

Tony Bobulinski and Jason Galanis, both former associates of Hunter Biden, are scheduled to testify. Bobulinski is in the hearing room. Galanis will participate via Zoom from the Alabama prison where he is serving a 14-year prison sentence for securities fraud.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer had publicly invited the two men to appear alongside Hunter Biden and another witness in the probe, Devon Archer. Hunter Biden and Archer declined the invite.

Democrats have called as their witness Lev Parnas, a onetime Rudy Giuliani associate-turned critic of the impeachment allegations.

Comer gaveled the hearing into session moments ago.

"The Bidens sell Joe Biden," Comer said in an opening statement. "That is their business."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.