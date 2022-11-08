Idaho 2022 midterm election results

Trump-targeted Republican Gov. Brad Little is trying to hold onto his seat.

Idaho voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots for both of their House seats, one Senate race and all statewide offices, including governor and attorney general, among other contests.

Polls open at 10 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. ET.

Elections officials in some counties have said interest in absentee voting was increasing ahead of Tuesday.

Senate Election

House Election

Governor Election

State significance

Incumbent Republican Gov. Brad Little faces a handful of likely unsuccessful challengers, including underdog Democratic nominee Stephen Heidt, to quiet his bid.

During the GOP primary, Little was one of two sitting Republican governors challenged directly by Donald Trump. Last November, Trump endorsed Little’s own lieutenant governor, Janice McGeachin, claiming she was "a true supporter of MAGA since the very beginning."

In the state's attorney general's race, Trump-aligned former Rep. Raúl Labrador -- a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, a coalition of hyper-conservative members of Congress -- beat out five-term Attorney General Lawerence Wasden for the GOP nomination. He’ll face Steven Scanlin.

The state saw a slight shift in party affiliation ahead of the primary, with 10,000 out of the estimated 1 million registered voters switching to become Republicans.

Each federal seat up for reelection is solidly Republican. Sen. Mike Crapo should have little problem securing a fifth term.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.