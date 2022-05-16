Idaho 2022 primary election results

Republicans are being challenged by candidates who claim more MAGA bona fides.

Idaho voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the primaries for seats in the House of Representatives and Senate, as well as for governor and attorney general, among other races. Polls close at 11 p.m. EST.

State Significance

The state saw a slight shift in party affiliation ahead of the primary, with 10,000 out of the estimated 1 million registered voters switching to become Republicans.

In the two most contentious primary races in the state, incumbent Republicans are being challenged by candidates who claim more MAGA bona fides, with the governor's challenger even boasting an endorsement from the former president.

In the state's attorney general's race, five-term Attorney General Lawerence Wasden is fending off Republican challengers Art Macomber and former Rep. Raúl Labrador, who claim Wasden is a "yes man" for the governor, especially around COVID-19 precautions.

Labrador was a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, a coalition of hyper-conservative members of Congress.

And Club for Growth, a popular conservative anti-tax group, has spent almost $300,000 on TV ads in the race attacking Wasden, according to Politico. He also has the endorsement of Trump-world figures like former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

In the GOP primary for Idaho governor, Gov. Brad Little is defending the Republican nomination against his own lieutenant governor, Janice McGeachin, who has challenged him on issues around masking. Little is one of two sitting GOP governors challenged directly by Trump. Last November, Trump endorsed McGeachin, claiming she was a "a true supporter of MAGA since the very beginning."