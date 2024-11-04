Idaho 2024 live election results

Idaho’s four electoral college votes are at stake as voters head to the polls.

Idaho’s four electoral college votes are at stake as voters head to the polls on Nov. 5.

Polls are open in the state from 8 a.m. through 9 p.m ET.

State significance

Idaho should be a safe win for former President Donald Trump -- the Gem State has not gone for a Democratic presidential candidate since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.

Idaho’s two representatives in the House -- both Republicans -- are also expected to win reelection tonight.

