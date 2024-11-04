Idaho 2024 live election results
Idaho’s four electoral college votes are at stake as voters head to the polls.
ByABC NEWS
November 4, 2024, 5:27 PM
Idaho’s four electoral college votes are at stake as voters head to the polls on Nov. 5.
Polls are open in the state from 8 a.m. through 9 p.m ET.
State significance
Idaho should be a safe win for former President Donald Trump -- the Gem State has not gone for a Democratic presidential candidate since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.
Idaho’s two representatives in the House -- both Republicans -- are also expected to win reelection tonight.
Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.