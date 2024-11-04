Oregon 2024 live election results

The winner of the presidential race in Oregon will get eight electoral votes.

Voters head to the polls to vote for president, U.S. House members and other offices on Nov. 5 in Oregon.

The winner of the presidential race in Oregon will take the state’s eight electoral votes.Elections in the state are conducted solely by mail. The ballot must have been mailed or dropped off at any official drop box​​ ​across the state by 8 p.m. local time on Election Day.

State significance

Oregon is one of only eight states to conduct entirely all mail-in elections, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Oregon is considered a Democratic stronghold in presidential races. Biden won 56% of the state in the 2020 general election against Trump; the state has voted for the Democratic nominee for president since the 1988 presidential election.

One significant race is the state’s 5th Congressional District election, where Democratic challenger Janelle Bynum hopes to flip back the seat held by Republican incumbent Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who flipped the seat red in 2022.

Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.