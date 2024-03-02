Idaho 2024 Republican caucus results

The Idaho Republican presidential caucuses are on Saturday and will see front-runner Donald Trump face Nikki Haley in another contest for the party's 2024 nomination.

The state's Republican State Central Committee voted to choose their 32 delegates for the Republican National Convention through caucuses after the state Legislature eliminated the primary election in the 2023 session and missed a deadline to reinstate it.

Idahoans must have registered to vote as a Republican by Dec. 31 in order to participate in the caucuses.

Every county in the state will hold a caucus starting at either 12:30 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. local time, because the state is in two time zones. Voters must attend in person. Voting will be conducted by a secret ballot as a "firehouse caucus" -- with one round, instead of multiple rounds, of voting.

Delegates for the Republican National Convention will be awarded proportionately, with all delegates awarded to a candidate who receives more than half of the statewide vote total.

The Idaho Democratic presidential caucuses, in which President Joe Biden is the only major candidate, are on May 23.

State significance

Idaho lawmakers had planned to push the presidential primary from March to May but passed a bill that ended up canceling the March primary and never rescheduled it to a later date.

The March 2 caucuses come early in the presidential nominating process, ahead of Super Tuesday, which the Idaho Republican Party has said will "incentivize national candidates to campaign in Idaho, learn and debate issues important to Idaho, and appeal directly to the voters of Idaho."

Idaho will send 32 delegates to the Republican National Convention, in the middle range among states.

The Republican stronghold hasn't chosen a Democrat for president since 1952. Former President Trump won the state in the 2020 general election with 64% of the vote.