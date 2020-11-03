Illinois 2020 election results The state has 20 electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Voters in Illinois head to the polls Tuesday, which are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT.

Presidential Election

Senate Election

House Election

The Land of Lincoln logged more than 2.3 million mail ballot requests this year. There are 20 electoral votes at stake.

State Significance

Illinois is a modern Democratic stronghold that hasn't elected a Republican for president since George H.W. Bush in 1988.

It's also the adopted home state of former President Barack Obama, who previously served Illinois in the U.S. Senate. He won Illinois by yawning margins in 2008 and 2012. His former running mate and current Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, is easily expected to carry the state, which Hillary Clinton also did four years ago by 17 points.

Incumbent Sen. Dick Durbin, the Democratic whip, is favored to win a fifth term against four challengers. Similar to other conservative-leaning rural and suburban swaths of the midwest, a cluster of U.S. House seats across downstate Illinois have been Republican-held for decades, but Democrats have a chance to flip a seat in the competitive 13th Congressional District race.

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.