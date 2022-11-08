Illinois 2022 midterm election results

Illinois voters head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots for governor, secretary of state, the Senate, 17 House seats and the state legislature.

Polls open at 7 a.m. ET and close at 8 p.m. ET.

In Illinois, county officials choose when to open early voting locations. Chicago residents in Cook County, which encompasses the city, had early voting from Oct. 7 until Monday. Most other Illinois counties opened early voting at clerks’ offices in late September.

The Illinois gubernatorial race shaped up to become one of the most expensive in history, awash in millions of dollars.

First term Incumbent J.B Pritzker -- a Democrat and a member of the family who controls the Hyatt Hotel enterprise -- is running for reelection against Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey.

Pritzker, endorsed by former President Barack Obama, has polled ahead and spent lavishly on the campaign trail. Bailey, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has been backed largely by mega-donor Richard Uihlein.

The race has largely focused on issues like COVID-19 mitigation, reproductive rights and Chicago crime.

At the congressional level, Democrat Tammy Duckworth is seeking a second term as the junior senator from Illinois, facing off with good odds against Republican lawyer Kathy Salvi, who won the GOP nomination in a seven-way primary.

The contest for outgoing Rep. Cheri Bustos’ 17th District seat is a toss-up between Democratic meteorologist Eric Sorenson and GOP Army veteran Esther Joy King.

In the race to replace Jesse White as Illinois’ longest serving secretary of state, Democrat Alexi Giannoulias is up against Republican Dan Brady.

