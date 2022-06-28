Illinois 2022 primary election results

The race to be the state's next governor is already shaping up to be expensive.

Illinois voters head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in primaries for governor, secretary of state, the Senate, the House and the state legislature. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

Voters had until Thursday to request a mail ballot for the primary. To have one’s vote be counted, the ballot must be postmarked by Election Day and arrive within 14 days after. Illinois does not require a photo ID to vote in the primary.

State Significance

The Illinois gubernatorial race is becoming one to watch. Incumbent J.B Pritzker -- a Democrat and a member of the family who controls the Hyatt Hotel enterprise -- is running for reelection.

But all of the action is on the GOP side.

Richard Irvin, the first Black mayor of one of Chicago’s largest suburbs, Aurora, is running in the Republican primary. Irvin and his campaign have heavily focused on crime and taxes, while the former mayor has avoided mentioning other pressing issues such as abortion access. Another candidate in the race is state Sen. Darren Bailey, who received an endorsement from Donald Trump.

Bailey fought against COVID-19 restrictions, is against abortions and is an avid supporter of the Second Amendment and Trump.

The gubernatorial contest is shaping up to become one of the most expensive in history, awash in millions of dollars.

Voters cast their ballots in the Illinois primary in Hinsdale, Ill., March 18, 2014. M. Spencer Green/AP, FILE

Pritzker's nemesis -- Billionaire Ken Griffin of Citadel, a hedge fund and financial services company -- has helped fund Irvin's campaign: According to the Illinois State Board of Elections website, Griffin has donated $50 million. Griffin also poured millions in 2018 against Pritzker during his first run for governor of Illinois.

Pritzker and the Democratic Governors Association have spent millions trying to ensure that Irvin is not the GOP nominee in the race.

At the congressional level, Illinois Democrats drew Democratic Reps. Marie Newman and Sean Casten in the same district and they will face off against each other in Tuesday’s primary.

The Illinois 15th Congressional District has paired another set of incumbents against one another: GOP Reps. Mary Miller and Rodney Davis.

Davis voted to certify the 2020 election and supported a proposal for a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission. On the other hand, Miller voted against certifying the 2020 election results.