Illinois 2024 live election results

Illinois voters head to the polls on Nov. 5 to cast ballots in the presidential race as well as a number of down-ballot congressional races.

The state has 19 Electoral College votes.Polls close at 7 p.m. CT, 8 p.m. ET.

State significance

Vice President Kamala Harris should handily take the solid-blue state. Anchored by strong support in the Chicago metro area, Democrats have long dominated Illinois, winning every presidential contest there dating back to 1992.

Illinois' most competitive down-ballot race will likely come in the 17th Congressional District, where freshman Rep. Eric Sorenson will face off against Republican challenger Joe McGraw.

