Illinois judge says 14th Amendment bars Trump from 2024 primary ballot

The U.S. Supreme Court is currently considering the broader dispute.

A judge in Cook County, Illinois, on Wednesday ruled that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, also known as the "insurrection clause," bars former President Donald Trump from the 2024 Republican primary ballot.

The order overrules a January determination from the Illinois State Board of Elections that Trump could remain eligible.

It's the latest in a string of conflicting decisions around the country about Trump's eligibility under the 14th Amendment. The dispute is expected to be settled by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Supporters of the disqualification push argue Trump's conduct after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, including his actions related to Jan. 6, should make him ineligible to hold office again.

Trump denies all wrongdoing and has called the 14th Amendment challenges anti-democratic.

During more than two hours of oral argument before the Supreme Court early this month in the historic case Trump v. Anderson, each of the nine justices expressed skepticism that an individual state has the authority to deny a candidate for federal office access to the ballot as an "insurrectionist."