Immigration detainer placed on alleged Paul Pelosi attacker

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed to ABC News Thursday that an immigration detainer was placed on David DePape, the man who is accused of violently assaulting Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail, Nov. 1, following his Oct. 28 arrest," a DHS spokesperson told ABC.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her husband Paul Pelosi arrive for the formal Artist's Dinner honoring the recipients of the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 4, 2021. Ken Cedeno/Reuters, File

An immigration detainer is usually placed on people who are suspected of being in the country illegally as a means to start deportation proceedings once their criminal case has been adjudicated. Deportation from the United States is a civil procedure. The other law enforcement agency who has the suspect in custody is usually responsible for notifying ICE before their release from custody.

Federal records show that DePape entered the United States as a temporary visitor on March 8, 2008 at the San Ysidro port of entry along the U.S. and Mexico border.

A view of the residence of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in San Francisco, California, on October 28, 2022, after her husband was attacked in their home by an intruder. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Canadians who present themselves at ether border typically do not need a visa and are admitted into the U.S. for six months.

DePape allegedly broke into the Pelosi home last Friday and was looking for Nancy Pelosi, but instead encountered her husband Paul whom he allegedly attacked with a hammer.