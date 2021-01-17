Impeachment needed to bar Trump from running for federal office: Rep. Joaquin Castro Rep. Meijer, R-Mich., who voted for impeachment, also appears on "This Week."

President Donald Trump should not be president again, Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday.

"One of the other purposes of impeachment in this case is to make sure that the -- that President Trump is not able to run for federal office again, that he's not able to seek the presidency," Castro said. "The reason for that is that somebody who incited a riot, an attempted coup of the United States government should not be president again. So it's not just about making sure that there are consequences to his behavior."

Castro is on a team of nine House members serving as impeachment managers for President Donald Trump's second impeachment, selected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

He was among the bipartisan members of Congress who voted for the article of impeachment which charged Trump with inciting the deadly violence on the Capitol as the lawmakers worked to certify election results last week.

Pelosi has declined to say when she will send impeachment article to Senate, but the Senate trial would begin the day after the article is sent. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the shortest possible impeachment trial would be 21 days.

"All of us on the impeachment manager team are ready to go when the trial does start," Castro said. "We're ready to lay out the evidence that the president incited a deadly insurrection that resulted in the loss of lives of five Americans, and so there is of course, conversations going on between speaker Pelosi and the Senate, but we'll be ready to go when it starts."

Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., was one of only 10 Republicans in the House who voted to impeach Trump for inciting insurrection. He will also be interviewed by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday.

Some high-level Democrats, like House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, expressed some concerns of impeachment interfering with President-elect Joe Biden's lofty goals for his first 100 days in office.

