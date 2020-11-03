Indiana 2020 election results

Voters head to the polls on Tuesday in Indiana, where there are 11 electoral votes up for grabs.

Presidential Election

Governor Election

House Election

The state offered in-person absentee voting and absentee voting by mail. Although Indiana encouraged voters to request absentee ballots to vote in its primary election, Indiana was one of just five states across the country to require voters to cite an excuse beyond COVID-19 concerns to vote absentee in the November general election. On Election Day, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

State Significance

The Hoosier State has gained notoriety in the 2020 election cycle as the home state of both Vice President Mike Pence and former South Bend Mayor and Biden campaign surrogate, Pete Buttigieg.

Indiana is widely regarded as a Republican stronghold, where President Donald Trump won by a landslide in 2016 with more than 56% of the vote. While incumbent Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected to win another term, the race for Indiana’s 5th Congressional District, which encompasses the wealthy suburbs of Indianapolis, is offering a rare toss-up contest.

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.