Indiana 2022 primary election results

A bellwether for flipping seats red and an early test of Trump as kingmaker.

Indiana voters head to the polls Tuesday to vote in primaries for the House of Representatives and state legislature, as well as other statewide offices.

Polls open at 6 a.m. ET and close at 7 p.m. ET. There is some variation because the state falls within two time zones.

Indiana House

Indiana offered early and absentee voting, but those ballots were not counted before Election Day.

The state requires residents to provide a government-issued photo ID before casting a ballot at the polls.

State significance

Some races in Indiana -- such as the state's 1st Congressional District where a slew of Republican challengers are vying to win the seat held by incumbent Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan -- are seen as possible bellwethers for whether Republicans manage can flip districts in Democratic strongholds.

Indiana’s 9th Congressional District -- the only vacant congressional seat in the state -- is also in play when it comes to which party will control the House of Representatives after the midterms.

Indiana is an early indicator of the power of former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, as Trump carried the state in 2020. Trump backed six incumbent members of the House of Representatives in the state, including Rep. Greg Pence, former Vice President Mike Pence’s brother.