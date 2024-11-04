Indiana 2024 live election results

Indiana voters go to the ballot box on Nov. 5 to cast votes in the presidential race as well as several down-ballot races.

The state has 11 Electoral College votes.Polls will close at 6 p.m. ET in most of the state, save for the small portions of the state that follows central time, where polls will close at 6 p.m. CT, 7 p.m. ET.

State significance

Before deep-red Indiana voted for President Barack Obama in his blowout 2008 victory, it had last gone blue for Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.

The state's closest down-ballot race pits Democratic incumbent Rep. Frank Mrvan against Republican challenger Randell Niemeyer in the 1st Congressional District.

Other notable races include Republican Sen. Mike Braun's bid for the governor's mansion against Jennifer McCormick, the state's former superintendent for public instruction and the Democratic candidate.

Republican Rep. Jim Banks is running against Democratic candidate Valerie McCray to fill Braun's Senate seat.

