Inflation is President Biden's 'top economic priority': Pete Buttigieg

The White House is working to shore up the supply chain and increase capacity.

Joe Biden's administration is working to fortify the economy amid steep inflation with efforts to shore up the supply chain and "invest in the capacity, both physical and human, of our economy to keep up with demand," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday.

"The president has made clear inflation is his top economic priority, and he's laid out a very clear strategy for doing that," Buttigieg told "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Buttigieg said the administration will "continue to take the steps that are both on the price side and on the growth side to keep our economy strong."

