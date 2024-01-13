Inside Blinken's whirlwind diplomatic mission to the Middle East: Reporter's notebook

On Thursday, Jan. 4, Secretary of State Antony Blinken embarked on week-long, 10-stop diplomatic mission -- not only to rally support for humanitarian relief in Gaza and urge leaders to prevent the conflict from escalating in the region but also to deliver a blunt warning that Houthi aggression against global shipping in the Red Sea would be met with severe consequences.

As Israel continued to pound Hamas targets, and the Houthis threatened freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, Blinken's quest for an end to the conflict encountered what he called "difficult conversations" with stakeholders in the region -- stretching from Turkey (or Türkiye as the country spells it), Greece, Jordan, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, the West Bank, Bahrain and Egypt.

Here is an inside look at what it's like:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken departs Joint Base Andrews on Jan. 4, 2024. John R. Parkinson/ABC News

Day 1: Departure

The mission departed Joint Base Andrews just after 11 p.m. ET, flying through the night with a refueling stop Friday morning in Shannon, Ireland. While we waited for the plane to top off, I found a guest book signed on June 15, 1967 by former First lady Jaqueline Kennedy, 9-year-old Caroline Kennedy, and 6-year-old John F. Kennedy, Jr.

The guestbook at Shannon International Airport is shown in Shannon, Ireland, on Jan. 4, 2024. John R. Parkinson/ABC News

Day 2: Arrival in Turkey

The plane refueled and then continued to Istanbul, Turkey arriving just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 5. U.S. Ambassador Jeff Flake, a former Republican senator from Arizona, greeted Blinken on the tarmac. We left the airport in a motorcade and checked into the hotel. Most of the U.S. press corps joined together for a group dinner at Sur Balik with several State Department aides before our coverage kicked off the next morning.

Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Istanbul on Jan. 5, 2024. John R. Parkinson/ABC News

Day 3: Istanbul and Crete

Blinken began his meetings Jan. 6 by driving across the Bosphorus River to the Asian side of Istanbul, where he met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at Vahdettin Köşkü, a private residence of the presidency perched high on a hill in Çengelköy. Blinken and Erdogan met privately. A readout of the meeting stated that they spoke not only about the conflict in Gaza, but also the war in Ukraine and Sweden's prospective accession to NATO membership.

Then Blinken flew to Crete, Greece -- where he met with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at his private home. Blinken spent only about three hours in Crete, where the secretary held his first plane-side gaggle at the airport.

With tensions bubbling throughout the Middle East, Blinken emphasized de-escalation, and talked about his plans to have difficult conversations with regional leaders -- some who may have influence over some of the actors that could potentially blow the lid off the conflict. He stressed that it's in nobody's interest -- including Israel -- to escalate the conflict or allow it to spread beyond Gaza. He said he and Mitsotakis also discussed the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, which became a consistent theme throughout his meetings in the coming days.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Prime Minister Mitsotakis of Greece at his home in Crete, on Jan. 6, 2024. John R. Parkinson/ABC News

"When you have a threat that we have now to shipping in the Red Sea by the Houthis, a threat that's being posed not to any one country but quite literally to dozens of countries who are affected, and in some ways to the entire international community because this has a big effect when shipping is made more difficult -- that means that people are going to be paying more for heating, it's going to mean they're going to be paying more for food, we're going to have disrupted supply chains," he said. "This is a challenge to countries around the world."

Then it was onto Amman, Jordan, where we spent the night before a busy day ahead.

Day 4: Amman and Doha

The next morning, on Jan. 7, we took a motorcade to Zahran Palace, a royal residence where Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, the eldest son of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania had recently held his wedding reception with Saudi Arabian architect Rajwa Al Saif, now Princess Rajwa.

Blinken visited Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi before driving to another royal residence to privately meet with King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein.

Afterward, Blinken visited a World Food Programme distribution warehouse, where he received an update on the effort to flow aid to civilians in Gaza.

After another brief press availability, it was back into the motorcade for the drive back to the Amman airport. The trip continued to Doha, Qatar, where the Qataris rolled out the red carpet for his arrival.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at Lusail Palace, in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 7, 2024. John R. Parkinson/ABC News

Blinken met first with Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at Lusail Palace. This was the first of Blinken's meetings with world leaders on the trip that our crew was allowed access for a spray at the top of the meeting. The Amir towered over Blinken and effusively greeted the secretary, U.S. ambassador to Qatar Timmy Davis and several aides to the palace.

Afterwards, Blinken met with the Prime Minister Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Following that meeting, they held a joint news conference – where Blinken again warned that Houthis attacks are impacting the "poorest and most vulnerable" people around the world.

"We share a commitment to ensure that the conflict does not expand, and I think we also share a commitment to use the influence, the relationships, the ties that we have with different parties in the region to try to avoid escalation and to deter new fronts from opening," he said. "It's also why over a dozen countries have made clear that the Houthis will be held accountable for future attacks. We'll continue to defend maritime security in the region as part of our overall effort to deter and prevent further regional conflict, to ensure the free flow of commerce that's been so vital to people around the world."

The Prime Minister, however, placed a premium on diplomacy – not a military response.

"Qatar position is very clear on protecting the freedom of navigation, and what's happening in the escalation in the Red Sea is something unacceptable that we don't want to see in our country. And as I have mentioned that, this is – unfortunately is one of the effects of what's happening right now in Gaza, and we believe that it's more important now to focus our efforts to reach an end and reach a resolution to the situation over there," Al Thani said. "We never see a military action as a resolution."

Al Thani said his "biggest worry" is "a loop that will never end" and "create a real tension in the entire region."

"So we hope that we see a stop to what's happening to the civilian ships as soon as possible through our diplomatic means. That would be the best way possible," he said.

We ended the night after a flight to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, arriving at the hotel after midnight.

Day 5: Abu Dhabi and Al Ula

The next morning, on January 8, Blinken met with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nayan, aka MBZ. The meeting was closed-press. A readout indicated the two primarily focused their conversation on humanitarian needs in Gaza, as well as the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Blinken then flew onto Al Ula, Saudi Arabia – landing just before sunset at the airport. Blinken was greeted by Foreign Minister His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhad Al Saud and loaded up in an SUV for the drive to the royal camp, where Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud – aka, MBS received Blinken and the U.S. delegation.

The press stayed behind and was taken to tour the old city of Al Ula.

A young girl dances in the streets of the Old City at Al Ula, on Jan. 8, 2024. John R. Parkinson/ABC News

Back at the royal camp, MBS offered a variety of local cuisine including baby camel burgers, lamb and chicken to the U.S. delegation as the crown prince's thirteen-year-old son joined Saudi side of the delegation.

The only journalist allowed to join Blinken for the trip there was a Reuters photographer -- the talented Evelyn Hockstein. The two leaders didn't shake hands during a 13-second photo opportunity – the first instance where Blinken possibly snubbed (or was snubbed by?) a world leader.

Blinken also did not appear to shake hands during a photo opportunity at the last stop of his excursion -- with Egyptian President Sisi, as the two leaders were seated approximately 10 feet apart. An official later told me that Blinken had only followed MBS's lead, but would have shaken hands if he'd reached out. It's unclear whether they shook hands at the end of their visit, since no journalists remained there through the end of the meal.

Blinken held another plane-side gaggle at the airport in Al Ula, where he again warned the Houthis.

"The international community as a whole faces a challenge. These attacks, consistent attacks by the Houthis on international shipping are a threat to everyone," he said. "As I said, we've had 40 countries come together to make clear that what the Houthis are doing has to stop, and we have other countries that have made clear that if it continues, there have to be consequences. So our strong view, our strong preference, is that the Houthis get the message that they're receiving from countries around the world that this needs to stop. And that's what we're focused on."

Late on Jan. 8, Blinken flew to Tel Aviv, where he stayed for three nights at the David Kempinski Hotel on the Mediterranean beach. U.S. Ambassador Jack Lew, who served as Treasury Secretary during the Obama administration, was also spotted several times at the hotel. Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who served during the Trump administration, also stayed there, telling journalists he was in Tel Aviv to help out.

Day 6: Tel Aviv

In the morning, Blinken met separately at the hotel with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz before taking a motorcade to the Kirya, an urban military base in central Tel Aviv, where he met privately with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as his war cabinet, including Minister Benny Gantz and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Hockstein joined our TV pool team for the trip to the Kirya, hoping we might get some coverage despite each event scheduled to be completely closed to the press.

We waited more than three hours as the meetings with Netanyahu and the war cabinet stretched on. We were offered tuna sandwiches and refreshments. An Israeli soldier approached me to compliment my "drip" – the black "Cap 'n Gown" Air Jordan XI's sneakers I matched with dark business suits throughout the trip.

Finally Blinken appeared about 200 meters away with Gallant, walking through the Kirya en route to their meeting in the Ministry of Defense building. A chaotic combined force Israeli security forces and U.S. Diplomatic Security agents were joined by an entourage of aides, official photographers and embassy officials.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken walks alongside Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who is obscured in this photo, to their meeting at the Kirya, in Tel Aviv, on Jan. 9, 2024. John R. Parkinson/ABC News

Our cameraman, Stratis Zervos captured the moment, as Israelis openly carrying long-guns escorted the two into the building. Hockstein snapped a photo that landed on the front page of the Washington Post the next morning.

We broke off from Blinken and left the Kirya to prepare for a solo news conference that night in the Kempinski's subterranean ballroom.

After the news conference ended, word began to spread that King Abdullah II wanted to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Aqaba, Jordan to discuss their shared desire for an immediate ceasefire. As a result, Blinken's travel plans changed – and a stop was added in Bahrain.

Day 7: Ramallah and Manama

The next morning, we loaded armored vans for the motorcade drive to the West Bank.

One of the diplomatic security agents assigned to join us explained that we would enter through a checkpoint known as "The Black Hole." He explained our route and how Israelis would pass off our escort to Palestinians after we entered the checkpoint, lamented that the taco joint we drove passed did not have tacos, and dished on the best places for shawarma.

We drove through Ramallah, arriving on-time at the presidential headquarters known as Muqata'a. After Blinken exited his vehicle and shook hands with Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the PLO Husain Al Shiekh, we were led up a couple flights of a marble staircase to the Presidential meeting room. The hallway outside smelled like cigarettes as we waited to go inside.

We entered and Blinken and Abbas were already shaking hands. Abbas stood in front of tall Palestinian flag, while small U.S. flag and Palestinian flags were placed on a table dividing two chairs. A minute later, we were led out of the room.

A readout of the Abbas meeting released by the State Department stated that Blinken discussed the effort to "accelerate and increase the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians throughout Gaza" and that the secretary "noted increased volatility in the West Bank and discussed U.S. efforts to address extremist violence."

Once the meeting ended, we loaded back up for the drive back to Ben Gurion International Airport outside of Tel Aviv.

ABC News' John Parkinson files a pool report at the Muqata'a while Secretary of State Blinken meets with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas inside. Stratis Zervos/ABC News

Blinken flew aboard a C-17 Globemaster III to Manama, Bahrain, where again, only Hockstein was invited for press coverage of the meeting with King bin Isa Al Khalifa. The rest of the traveling press corps waited in a lounge at the airport, where we were offered refreshments and small roast beef with cheese or egg salad sandwiches that were cut into little triangles.

Blinken returned about three hours later and held another gaggle near his plane -- and again addressed the latest spate of Houthi violence in the Red Sea.

"I'm not going to telegraph or preview anything that that might happen. All I can tell you is, again, we've made clear, we've been clear with more than 20 other countries, that if this continues, as it did yesterday, there will be consequences, and I'm gonna leave it at that," Blinken said.

Bloomberg correspondent Anthony Zurcher pressed Blinken on whether those consequences would extend to Iran.

"There'll be consequences for the Houthis actions," Blinken said. "We've also repeatedly tried to make clear to Iran as other countries have as well, that the support that they're providing to the Houthis including for these actions needs to stop it's not in their interest to see the conflict escalated. And we're not the only ones who sent that message to Iran."

We flew back to Tel Aviv to rebase, and prepare for an early flight to Cairo.

Day 8: Cairo

After some delay leaving Tel Aviv Friday morning, Blinken flew on another C-17 military transport plane to Cairo, Egypt. When we arrived at the airport, we again loaded into armored vans for the drive to Al-Ittihadiya Palace.

Our team was shut out of coverage again. The Egyptians asked us not to take any photos outside of the palace. We stood around a bit as Blinken met inside with Sisi before driving back to the airport to set up for a final gaggle with Blinken as the trip came to an end Thursday afternoon.

Blinken began by emphasizing his desire to see the conflict end.

"In a way, the very challenge of this moment, because things are so difficult, I think that's actually only reinforced the commitment of countries to work to find a real resolution and one that puts us on a longer-term path to genuine peace and stability," he said.

I asked Blinken to reflect after completing his fourth trip to the region since Oct. 7 on whether he was concerned his effort to seek a diplomatic resolution is falling flat amid the growing reality that the conflict is escalating.

I also asked what remains the biggest challenge as thought about his conversations with all the world leaders he met with throughout the region.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as ABC News' John Parkinson asks him to reflect on his week-long diplomatic mission, in Cairo, on Jan. 11, 2024. Statis Zervos/ABC News

"So first, I don't think the conflict is escalating," Blinken pushed back. "There are lots of danger points. We're trying to deal with each of them."

"Lebanon, where we want to make sure through diplomacy that we can create enough security — and a strong sense of security — so that people, in Israel who've been forced from their homes, can move back; people in southern Lebanon, who have been forced from their homes can move back, and we're working aggressively on that with diplomacy, and Israel strongly supports that.

"And I think no one wants to see escalation there," Blinken continued. "Israel doesn't. Lebanon doesn't. I actually don't think Hezbollah does, so we're working on that."

Then Blinken turned to the Red Sea, where the Houthis continued to target shipping, despite his warnings throughout the week.

"The Red Sea: We want to avoid escalation there. Unfortunately, the Houthis continue day after day to attack shipping. So the international community is very clear about the need for this to stop," he said. "The Security Council's pronouncement -- so we have a number of countries that have made clear that if it doesn't stop, there will have to be consequences. And unfortunately, it hasn't stopped. But we want to make sure that it does, and we're prepared to do that."

During the flight home, the United States and United Kingdom launched retaliatory strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

While it remains to be seen whether that's the spark that sets off another front of the conflict, Blinken returned his focus to tensions in the West Bank.

"We've been working very hard to try to make sure that the West Bank does not explode, catch on fire," he told me. "We're very, very focused on that."

As he recapped his whirlwind diplomatic tour, Blinken made a final plea to Israel and Hamas to spare civilians caught in Gaza and called for an end to the conflict.

"Yes, it's imperative that Israel do everything it can to ensure that October 7 doesn't happen again. But we also want to see this conflict come to an end," he said. "And until it does, to make sure that humanitarian assistance goes up for people who need it. And civilian protection also increases."

"We've made, I think, progress on those fronts. At the same time, Israel has demobilized a significant number of forces, starting in the north, so that process has begun, and we'll be working on that in the days and months ahead," he continued. "We're doing everything we can -- with very strong regional support -- again, to make sure that this doesn't spread, that there can't be a repeat of October 7th, but also that this conflict comes to an end."