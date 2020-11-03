Iowa 2020 election results The state has six electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

The coronavirus was surging in Iowa ahead of Election Day, as the presidential proving ground is also in the middle of the fight between Democrats and Republicans for control of the Senate and White House.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT statewide. The state has six electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

State significance

In 2016, President Trump won Iowa comfortably, by nearly 10 percentage points. But he has polled neck-and-neck with former Vice President Joe Biden throughout the fall. And some Republicans worry the president’s response to the pandemic, together with the rise in cases and hospitalizations in the state this fall, could further imperil his chances to win the state.

Trump last visited the state in October, and also held a rally in neighboring Omaha, Nebraska, in a bid to reach voters in western Iowa.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, is running for reelection against Democratic businesswoman Theresa Greenfield, and will face a difficult path to victory should the president underperform.

Democrats are expected to hold three of Iowa's four House seats, while Republicans are favored to retain the seat long held by Rep. Steve King, a Republican defeated in a primary this summer by Iowa state senator Randy Feenstra, after facing criticism for comments about white supremacy.

