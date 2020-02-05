Iowa released 62% of caucus results, so the internet made Great Gatsby jokes A bookstore in Washington, D.C., got the gag going with a Great Gatsby joke.

The internet was up pretty late Monday night waiting for Iowa caucus results.

And, well, they're still waiting, at least for approximately 38% of them. And everyone's a little punchy.

The Iowa Democratic Party released 62% of the results Tuesday afternoon, nearly 19 hours after revealing technical issues had delayed results in an embarrassing mistake for the first-in-the-nation contest. State party chair Tony Price called the incident a "stumbling block," but vowed that a paper trail existed and the "data is accurate."

The 62% of results fed the election wonks who had been salivating for data, any data, while the campaigns of both former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders issued encouraging statements based on the incomplete results.

But many sped to social media to mock the idea that a political narrative could be formed from under two-thirds of anything. Imagine, for instance, trying to do that for a book.

A bookstore in, appropriately, Washington, D.C., got the gag going with a "Great Gatsby" joke. The rest of the internet took it from there.

If you only finished 62% of this article, you're not reading this!