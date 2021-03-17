IRS planning to delay tax filing deadline by roughly a month because of COVID, sources say
The IRS declined to comment.
The IRS is planning to delay the April 15 tax filing deadline by roughly a month, sources familiar with the plans said Wednesday.
The move would give taxpayers more time to prepare their filings amid the slew of pandemic-related tax changes.
The Treasury and IRS did not respond to requests for comment.
Bloomberg first reported the development.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.