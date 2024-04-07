Israeli reforms after strike on aid workers must be verified to restore 'confidence,' White House says

White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Sunday that any reforms by Israel after its deadly strike on an aid convoy in Gaza last week have to be verified to restore "confidence."

Seven workers with the World Central Kitchen were killed in the attack, which Israel has described as a "terrible" mistake. The Israeli government and military have taken some steps in response, including allowing more aid into Gaza and disciplining some officers.

"We need to see change over time," Kirby told ABC News "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz. "So, these announcements, Martha, they're very welcomed, and they're good. And they are some of the things that the president asked specifically for Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu to do in terms of opening up additional crossings, allowing more trucks in, getting the deconfliction process in place."

"But now we have to judge it over time, we have to see past the announcements and see if they actually meet these commitments over time, in a sustained and verifiable way, so that confidence can be restored not just between aid workers and [Israel's forces], but between the people of Gaza and Israel," Kirby continued.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.