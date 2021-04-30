Jake Sullivan, Sen. John Barrasso, Adm. Mike Mullen, Dr. Ashish Jha & Jeffrey Gettleman Sunday On “This Week” With Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, May 2, 2021.

HEADLINERS

Jake Sullivan

White House National Security Adviser

Sen. John Barrasso

(R) Wyoming

Adm. Mike Mullen

U.S. Navy (Ret)

Former Chair, Joint Chiefs of Staff

Dr. Ashish Jha

Dean, Brown University School of Public Health

Jeffrey Gettleman

New York Times South Asia Bureau Chief

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Rahm Emanuel

(D) Former Chicago Mayor

ABC News Contributor

Rachel Scott

ABC News Congressional Correspondent

Audie Cornish

Co-Host, NPR’s “All Things Considered”

