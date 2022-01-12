Jan. 6 committee asks GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy to cooperate with probe

It is not compelling him to provide information or sit before the committee.

In a major development, the House Jan. 6 select committee on Wednesday asked GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy to voluntarily cooperate with its probe.

In a letter, the committee asked him to voluntarily provide information.

It is not compelling him to provide information or sit before the committee at this time.

Chairman Bennie Thompson said in the letter that he believes McCarthy has relevant information that could speak into the facts, circumstances, and causes leading to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

Thompson also wants information from McCarthy about events in the days before and after Jan. 6.

"You have acknowledged speaking directly with the former President while the violence was underway on January 6th," Thompson writes.

"The Select Committee wishes to question you regarding communications you may have had with President Trump, President Trump's legal team, Representative Jordan, and others at the time on that topic," Thompson writes.

McCarthy has made multiple statements about Jan. 6 and about his conversations with Trump that day.

ABC News has reached out to McCarthy's office for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.