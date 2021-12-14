Jan. 6 committee to recommend holding Mark Meadows in criminal contempt

Trump's former chief of staff did not appear for a deposition.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is expected on Monday to recommend the full chamber hold Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump's last White House chief of staff, in contempt of Congress for refusing to appear for a deposition under subpoena.

If recommended by the committee, which is led by Democrats, the full House could vote to hold Meadows in contempt of Congress as early as Tuesday.

In a 51-page report released Sunday night, the committee argued that Meadows is "uniquely situated to provide critical information" to its inquiry, given his proximity to Trump before, during and after the presidential election and Jan. 6 Capitol attack, as well as his own extensive involvement in efforts to contest the results.

Meadows, the committee said, played a central role in those challenges, communicating with GOP lawmakers, activists, Trump allies and campaign officials from the West Wing, often using a personal email account and a nongovernment cell phone.

Meadows had initially agreed to cooperate with the inquiry, turning over more than 9,000 pages of records to investigators, including text messages with GOP lawmakers and a member of the president's family during the riot, as well as emails with Justice Department officials encouraging them to investigate claims of voter fraud.

But he changed course before he was scheduled to appear for an in-person deposition on Capitol Hill last month, arguing instead that he would respect Trump's assertion of privilege even though the Biden White House declined to do so over his testimony.

"To be clear, Mr. Meadows’s failure to comply, and this contempt recommendation, are not based on good-faith disagreements over privilege assertions. Rather, Mr. Meadows has failed to comply and warrants contempt findings because he has wholly refused to appear to provide any testimony and refused to answer questions regarding even clearly non-privileged information—information that he himself has identified as non-privileged through his own document production," the panel wrote in its report.

In a Monday letter to the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack, George Terwilliger, an attorney for Mark Meadows, urged the panel and House not to hold Meadows in contempt for refusing to cooperate with a subpoena, saying it would be "unjust."

"It would ill-serve the country to rush to judgment on the matter," Terwilllger wrote.

"We recognize and do not dispute that the violence and interference with the processes of our democratic institutions as occurred on January 6, 2021, were deplorable and unjustifiable events," he wrote. "But the real strength of our democratic institutions comes from the principles that undergird them, and no singular event can justify overrunning centuries-old safeguards of the republic."

In addition to the records already turned over to investigators, the panel argued that Meadows's claims were undercut by the fact that he recounted his experience on Jan. 6 in his just-released memoir, "The Chief's Chief."

"It's hard to reconcile how he can talk about Jan. 6 and his conversations about it and others for a book but not to Congress," Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a member of the commitee, previously told ABC News.

If the Justice Department decides to charge Meadows, he could face up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine for refusiing to appear before the panel.

Already, the Biden Jusice Department has charged Trump adviser Steve Bannon with two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the committee's subpoena for records and testimony. His trial is set to begin in July, a federal judge announced last week.

Should the House vote, Meadows would become the first former lawmaker to be held in criminal contempt by his former chamber.

In 1832, former Rep. Sam Houston was detained and reprimanded by the House speaker for assaulting a former colleague, under the House's "inherent contempt" powers.

And in 1975, a former House member was the subject of a contempt resolution approved by a congressional subcommittee, but not by the full chamber, according to the Congressional Research Service.