Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Secret Service over deleted texts

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced on Friday that it had issued a subpoena for records from the United States Secret Service over deleted text messages.

Chairman Bennie Thompson sought information about Secret Service text messages from January 5 and 6, 2021 that were reportedly erased and reiterated three previous requests from congressional committees for information.

Committee Chairperson Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Vice Chair U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and committee member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) attend the fourth of eight planned public hearings of the U.S. House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. June 21, 2022. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Chairman Thompson wrote, “The Select Committee has been informed that the USSS erased text messages from January 5 and 6, 2021 as part of a ‘device-replacement program.’ In a statement issued July 14, 2022, the USSS stated that it ‘began to reset its mobile phones to factory settings as part of a pre-planned, three-month system migration. In that process, data resident on some phones was lost.’ However, according to that USSS statement, ‘none of the texts it [DHS Office of Inspector General] was seeking had been lost in the migration.’

“Accordingly, the Select Committee seeks the relevant text messages, as well as any after action reports that have been issued in any and all divisions of the USSS pertaining or relating in any way to the events of January 6, 2021.”

A Secret Service agent stands by after Marine One carrying U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. first lady Jill Biden landed, upon their arrival from Rehoboth, Delaware, at Fort McNair in Washington, U.S., July 10, 2022. Joshua Roberts/Reuters

This week, Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph V. Cuffari offered a briefing to the House Committee on Homeland Security and the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs about “ongoing access issues” with the Department of Homeland Security, specifically that “many U.S. Secret Service (USSS) text messages, from January 5 and 6, 2021, were erased as part of a device-replacement program.”

Friday, Inspector General Cuffari briefed the Select Committee on this and other matters.

ABC News has reached out to USSS for comment on the subpoena.

Please check back for updates. This is a developing story.