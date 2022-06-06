New Jersey 2022 primary election results

Redistricting has changed the landscape -- and one Democrat is in a fight.

New Jersey voters head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in primaries for the House and the state legislature. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

Early in-person voting was held from Friday to Sunday. New Jersey also provides secure ballot drop box locations throughout all counties.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday or they can be delivered to a county’s Board of Elections office by 8 p.m. that same day.

State Significance

Redistricting has changed the political landscape, causing Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski to fight for his seat in the newly drawn 7th Congressional District, which heavily favors the GOP.

Primary night will also show the power of name recognition -- and, critics say, nepotism -- as Rob Menendez, son of Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez, seeks his party's nomination for the 8th Congressional District.