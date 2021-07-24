Jill Biden cheers on Team USA as Olympic Games get underway in Tokyo, Japan

She attended three events Saturday to show support for U.S. athletes.

First lady Jill Biden spent her final day in Japan cheering on Team USA at three Olympic events as the Games got underway in Tokyo on Saturday.

With fans unable to attend, Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron were part of a sparse crowd watching the women's 3-on-3 basketball game between the United States and France.

The first lady was patriotically dressed for the occasion, sporting an American flag top and an official Ralph Lauren Team USA Navy blazer as she cheered on the U.S. competitors to a 17-10 victory.

In a video posted by USA Basketball after the game, Biden was seen congratulating the players on their win.

"Congratulations. We're so proud," Biden can be heard saying.

"Thank you for coming. It means a lot," Stefanie Dolson, a member of the team replied. "First one's done, so we're good now," she joked.

Biden also cheered on USA Swimming during a competition Saturday, appearing in the stands and receiving her own shoutout from the swimmers, who chanted "Dr. Biden!"

She was also in the stands to support the U.S. women’s soccer team as they delivered a decisive, 6-1 win over New Zealand Saturday evening.

In addition to cheering on the games, the first lady kept busy on her three-day trip leading the U.S. presidential delegation.

She hosted a virtual conversation with members of Team USA, attended the Olympic opening ceremonies and held a watch party of the U.S. vs. Mexico women’s softball game for foreign service officers and their families at the U.S. Embassy.

She also penned an open letter to Team USA, congratulating and thanking them for helping to bring the country together through the games.

"Your entire nation is cheering you on and we are grateful for what you’ve given us: the chance to come together in common awe and appreciation for your accomplishments and the shared joy of rooting for our country on the edge of our seats," she wrote in a note published by NBC News.

"In these moments, we are more than our cities or states or backgrounds. We are more than our jobs or our political parties. We are united. We are all, first and foremost, Team USA."

Biden's trip to Japan came as COVID-19 cases among athletes and Olympic personnel continue to rise, increasing concerns about the games and athlete safety.

She followed "strict protocols and precautions set by the White House COVID team, the government of Japan, and the Olympics to keep the public, athletes and the delegation safe," according to her office.

She and President Joe Biden wanted to show the "highest level of support for our Olympic Athletes and the Games," with Biden’s attendance, the statement said.

While in Japan, the first lady dined with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Mrs. Mariko Suga at Akasaka Palace and held a bilateral meeting with Mrs. Suga.

Even from afar, she highlighted the Team USA spirit back home in Washington, D.C., tweeting a photo of the White House illuminated in red, white and blue.