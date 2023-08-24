Jim Jordan launches probe of Georgia's Fani Willis ahead of Trump's surrender

Jordan is demanding info on whether Willis coordinated with federal officials.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan is launching a probe into Georgia prosecutors -- an announcement that came just hours before former President Donald Trump is set to surrender at Fulton County jail.

Jordan said he is investigating whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis coordinated with federal officials, including Special Counsel Jack Smith, in her sweeping election interference indictment against Trump and 18 others.

In a new letter, Jordan is demanding information and communications with the Department of Justice and federal officials on the funding that office receives.

"Ms. Willis's indictment and prosecution implicate substantial federal interests, and the circumstances surrounding her actions raise serious concerns about whether such actions are politically motivated," the press release announcing the inquiry read. "Given the weighty federal interests at stake, the Committee is conducting oversight of this matter to determine whether any legislative reforms are appropriate or necessary."

Jordan also asked the Department of Justice to turn over details on Smith's investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents after leaving office. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges in that case.

ABC News has reached out to Willis for comment.

Rep. Jim Jordan arrives for closed-door testimony with Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, with the House Oversight Committee at the O'Neill House Office Building July 31, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Images, FILE

Trump and more than a dozen of his allies -- including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark -- were indicted on Aug. 14 over their alleged efforts to reverse his election loss in the state. Trump is expected to plead not guilty to the charges.

Willis is pursuing charges under Georgia's racketeering, or RICO, statute.

The Georgia case marks Trump's fourth criminal indictment this year. He has denied all wrongdoing in each of the three preceding cases, claiming they are examples of political persecution and entering not guilty pleas.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks to the media after a Grand Jury brought back indictments against former president Donald Trump and 18 of his allies in their attempt to overturn the state's 2020 election results, in Atlanta, Aug. 14, 2023. Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters, FILE

The investigation into Willis isn't the first time Jordan has demanded information related to a Trump indictment.

Earlier this year, Jordan and other House Republican chairs launched a probe of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation into what prosecutors termed was Trump's alleged hush money "scheme" to boost his electoral chances in 2016. That dispute was resolved in April when Bragg agreed to dismiss his appeal of one ruling and the two sides agreed to allow a high-profile deposition to proceed.

-ABC's Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.