Joe Biden accidentally endorses Sen. Cory Booker for president during 2020 debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden took a moment from debating his fellow candidates to accidentally endorse one at Wednesday’s night Democratic debate.

Biden and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., were speaking about the 76-year-old’s criticism of Booker’s criminal justice reform plan.

"The fact is that the bills that the president, excuse me, the future president, that the senator is talking about, are bills that were passed years ago and they were passed overwhelmingly," Biden said.

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Booker quipped, "Well first of all, I’m grateful that he endorsed my presidency already."

Their jovial interaction was cut short when Booker then delved into the “massive problems and decades long challenges” he inherited with the police department before Biden appeared to interrupt.

“Mr. Vice president, I didn't interrupt you,” Booker said. “Please have respect, sir.”