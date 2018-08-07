Joe Biden announces social media campaign #AsYouAre to promote LGBTQ acceptance

Former Vice President Joe Biden has joined forces with singer Cyndi Lauper and former NFL player Wade Davis to launch the #AsYouAre campaign -- a movement to spread acceptance of the LGBTQ community.

“We’ll use our resources to highlight the harms of family rejection, and to lift up research, best practices, and personal stories to show the importance of family acceptance,” Biden said in the campaign’s promotional video.

From officiating a same-sex marriage to telling the audience at the annual Democratic National Committee’s annual LGBTQ gala to hold President Donald Trump accountable “for his pledge to be your friend," Biden has been a long-standing supporter of LGBTQ community.

Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Biden touched on the progress made for advanced equality of LGBTQ members such as the nationwide legalization of same-sex marriage and the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” a policy ban on gay and lesbian service members.

Amit Paley, the CEO and executive director of the Trevor Project, a national organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth, told ABC News that lesbian, gay, and bisexual youth from highly rejecting families are eight times more likely to attempt suicide than youth from accepting families.

“Family acceptance is a cornerstone of feelings of safety and affirmation for LGBTQ youth,” Paley said. “Every day The Trevor Project hears from young people across the country who feel hopeless, unsafe, or unloved at home. We applaud ‘As You Are’ for taking much-needed steps to show exactly how family acceptance can have a positive impact on the lives of LGBTQ youth.”

Let’s work together to make the world better for #LGBTQ young people. No matter your background, you deserve to be safe and affirmed #AsYouAre. https://t.co/cmd6lTSlbI — Wade Davis II (@Wade_Davis28) August 7, 2018

To tackle this issue, the Biden Foundation is asking for anyone to share their story of acceptance or rejection surrounding the LGBTQ community.

Individuals in the video say submissions are welcomed from all backgrounds because stories have “incredible power” and will move people towards a “culture of acceptance, not rejection.”

“By sharing your stories,” Biden said. “Your stories! We can work together to change the culture and ensure a bright future for the LGBTQ young people of America.”