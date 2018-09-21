Joe Biden to campaign with Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams

Former Vice President Joe Biden is planning to join Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams for a campaign event for the first time in Atlanta next Thursday, an Abrams campaign spokesperson told ABC News.

Abrams is running against White House-backed Republican and Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, who leveraged the president's endorsement to leapfrog over Republican favorite Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle in May's primary.

Abrams' has been thrusted into the national spotlight for galvanizing Democrats' hopes of a victory in a southern conservative stronghold. She handily defeated her opponent in the primary, scoring more than 75 percent of the vote statewide and capturing all but six of Georgia's 159 counties, including rural areas across the state where Democrats have struggled to make inroads in their ongoing effort to turn Georgia blue.

Due to her primary victory, Georgia voters will find a black woman on their ballot for governor for the first time in the state's history. Abrams would be the first black woman to be elected governor in the country's history if she is elected.

The former vice president for Barack Obama is planning to have an active fall season on the campaign trail leading up to the midterms.

An aide to Biden told ABC News earlier this month that Biden plans to focus on areas where Democrats can pick up vulnerable red seats or hold on to key seats that they already occupy. Just this month he's campaigned for midterm elections in Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.