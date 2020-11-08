Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to make victory speeches after historic win The winning ticket deliver remarks from Wilmington, Delaware at 8 p.m. ET.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are set to make their victory speeches Saturday night from Wilmington, Delaware, with a primetime address expected to stress unity to a sharply-divided nation.

ABC News characterized Biden as the apparent winner earlier Saturday after Pennsylvania, where Biden was born, put him over the 270 electoral vote threshold needed to capture the White House, capping off a tension-filled campaign battle against President Donald Trump -- amid a raging pandemic.

Outside the Chase Center in Delaware, where Biden was first elected to the U.S. Senate 48 years to the date, supporters gathered to celebrate.

In rows of cars -- most tagged with Biden-Harris merchandise -- they honked their horns as they waited for the pair to take the stage in their first joint appearance.

Many took to the tops and hoods on their cars to get a better look of the history-making moment.

Harris, the first woman and first woman of color to be elected as vice president, is slated to speak first, with Biden's big speech to follow.

The victory rally resembled the drive-in rallies the Biden campaign had hosted leading up to Election Day.

With the coronavirus pandemic still casting a heavy shadow over the country and a top-issue for Biden, it's unclear if Biden and Harris will embrace or raise hands in victory as is customary.

Biden has made addressing the pandemic a top priority and is expected to address that reality along with what the divided country can do to heal, pitching himself as a president to all Americans regardless of party.

When their spouses do take the stage, as is expected, it will be another history-making moment as Doug Emhoff, Harris' husband, is slated to become the first-ever first gentlemen.

President Trump, meanwhile, is hunkered in at the White House after a day of golfing, as crowds celebrated outside.

His motorcade had to pass jeering protesters.

Trump has refused to accept the results of the election and instead taken to Twitter to air his grievances littered with false claims on its integrity.

Outside the White House and in cities across the country, celebrations spilled out into the streets as Americans celebrated the rare defeat on an incumbent president.

Biden's remarks will air on ABC News Television Network and ABC News Live at 8 p.m.