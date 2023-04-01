Joe Tacopina, Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Eric Schmidt Sunday on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos"

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, April 2, 2023.

HEADLINERS

Joe Tacopina

Attorney for Former President Donald Trump

Asa Hutchinson

Former Arkansas Governor

Exclusive

Eric Schmidt

Former CEO & Chairman of Google

Exclusive

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Jonathan Karl

“This Week” Co-Anchor

ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Chris Christie

Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Julie Pace

Associated Press Executive Editor

Plus, insights from our new ABC News/Ipsos poll highlighting public opinion of the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

