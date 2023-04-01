Joe Tacopina, Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Eric Schmidt Sunday on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos"

HEADLINERS
Joe Tacopina
Attorney for Former President Donald Trump
Asa Hutchinson
Former Arkansas Governor
Exclusive
Eric Schmidt
Former CEO & Chairman of Google
Exclusive
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Jonathan Karl
“This Week” Co-Anchor
ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Chris Christie
Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Julie Pace
Associated Press Executive Editor
Plus, insights from our new ABC News/Ipsos poll highlighting public opinion of the indictment of former President Donald Trump.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.