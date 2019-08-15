John Hickenlooper to end 2020 White House bid

John Hickenlooper, the former Colorado governor, is expected to announce the end to his 2020 presidential campaign in a video Thursday morning.

Campaign sources confirmed his intentions to ABC News following an earlier report by The Associated Press.

Stubbornly low poll numbers, a lack of donors, a mostly new campaign staff following a rash of departures in July and the likelihood of missing the Democrats' third debate all contributed to his decision, according to his campaign.

A self-described "pragmatic-progressive," Hickenlooper struggled to gain momentum while pushing a centrist campaign message focused on restoring the middle class.

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Hickenlooper has not decided yet whether he'll consider a Senate run against Colorado incumbent Cory Gardner, sources told ABC News. Democratic leadership is looking to flip that seat.

In a May interview on "This Week," Hickenlooper told George Stephanopoulos that could be an uphill battle.

"I think I'd be a difficult candidate as a senator," he said. "I spent my whole life putting teams together, both as an entrepreneur in the private sector, but also as a mayor and a governor. And by building those teams, we have been able to bring people together and do the big, progressive things that people said couldn't be done."