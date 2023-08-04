John Lauro, Rep. Pete Aguilar and Gov. Doug Burgum Sunday on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos"

John Lauro
Former President Donald Trump’s Attorney
Rep. Pete Aguilar
House Democratic Caucus Chair
(D) California
Exclusive
Gov. Doug Burgum
(R) North Dakota
(R) Presidential Candidate
Exclusive
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Reince Priebus
Former RNC Chair
Former Trump White House Chief of Staff
Marianna Sotomayor
Washington Post Congressional Reporter
Julie Pace
Associated Press Executive Editor
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.