Judge Judy: 'To define Mike Bloomberg as just another rich guy is one of the greatest injustices' of 2020 race Judith Sheindlin discusses her endorsement of Michael Bloomberg on "The View."

Renowned TV court personality Judge Judith Sheindlin, popularly known as "Judge Judy," recently endorsed a presidential candidate for the first time: Michael Bloomberg. She defended the former New York City mayor during an appearance on "The View" Monday.

"When I looked at the field of 2020 candidates, for one reason or another, although I'm sure they're all very nice people, there was no other voice for me other than a voice of someone who has experience in governance," Sheindlin said of Bloomberg. "New York City has the most diverse population of any place else in the United States of America."

"Things were run effectively and efficiently during his 12 years as mayor," she added. "He’s a brilliant, self-made guy who runs and manages thousands of people, and has for 30 years.”

Bloomberg officially entered the presidential race in November 2019 with a pricey eight-figure TV ad campaign.

On "The View," co-host Joy Behar pointed out that critics compare Bloomberg to fellow presidential candidate and billionaire Tom Steyer and that they claim both candidates are buying their way into the 2020 race.

Judge Judith Sheindlin discusses her endorsement of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg for president during her daytime exclusive appearance on "The View," Jan. 6, 2020. Nicolette Cain/ABC

"The last time I looked," Sheindlin responded, "Tom Steyer never governed anything."

“I think that to define Mike Bloomberg as just another rich guy is one of the greatest injustices of this political campaign that we’re in," she continued. "Mike Bloomberg is the only one of the candidates who has experience governing and managing and [was] successful. And if he’s successful and happened to have made money being successful, that, folks, is the American dream. That’s what’s supposed to happen.”

Bloomberg released a campaign ad with a message of support from Sheindlin on Monday morning, titled "Judge Him."

"Mike Bloomberg has done amazing things and will be a truly great president," Sheindlin said in Bloomberg's campaign ad. "No one comes close to Mike Bloomberg's executive achievement, government experience and impactful philanthropy. His steady leadership will unite our country and bring us through these very challenging times."

Sheindlin has seen major success on her TV court show, with over 10 million daily viewers.

Every episode of ABC's award-winning talk show "The View" is now available as a podcast! Listen and subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify, Stitcher or the ABC News app.