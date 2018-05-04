A federal judge in Virginia aggressively challenged prosecutors with special counsel Robert Mueller’s office on Friday on the broad scope of their investigation into former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Interested in Russia Investigation? Add Russia Investigation as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Russia Investigation news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

“We don’t want anyone with unfettered power,” Judge T.S. Ellis told Mueller’s prosecutors Friday morning in an Alexandria, Va., courthouse, expanding his comments to include government more broadly.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The judge heard arguments from Manafort’s defense team in their motion to dismiss the special counsel’s 32-count indictment of their client in the Eastern District of Virginia case. The indictment includes charges of money laundering and tax evasion, among a list of accusations stemming from the special counsel’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Manafort also faces charges in DC Federal court where he was first indicted last fall.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.